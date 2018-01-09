By EUOBSERVER

The European commission wants to intensify the removal of illegal online content. On Tuesday, five EU commissioners will be meeting with online platform representatives. In a joint statement, commissioners Andrus Ansip, Dimitris Avramopoulos, Elzbieta Bienkowska, Vera Jourova, Julian King and Mariya Gabriel said they "would propose legislation" should the social media companies not speed up the removal of such illegal content.