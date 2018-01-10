Ticker
EU pushes online platforms for better policing of illegal content
By EUOBSERVER
Five EU commissioners will meet on Tuesday in Brussels with representatives of online platforms in the so-called EU Internet Forum to discuss the spread of illegal content online, including online terrorist propaganda and xenophobic, racist or hate speech. In the absence of common EU rules have several member states recently introduced national rules, such as Germany's NetzDG law, which forces social media sites to delete offensive content.