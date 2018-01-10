By EUOBSERVER

At least 160 people, including mayors, businessmen and local administrators, were arrested on Tuesday in a large anti-mafia blitz in Italy and Germany combining arrests in southern Italian region of Calabria, base of the 'Ndrangheta mafia group, with raids in four German states. Eurojust, co-ordinating the operation, said local Italian food producers were used as "front companies to launder illicit profits obtained through a wide range of criminal activities".