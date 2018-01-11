Ticker
Polish parliament refuses to ease abortion restrictions
By EUOBSERVER
Poland's parliament rejected on Wednesday proposals to ease strict abortion restrictions, and sent a proposal to ban abortions of unhealthy foetuses for more work in a special parliamentary commission. The lawmakers also rejected a proposal that would have removed all restrictions on abortion within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Last year large protests of black-clad women prevented the predominantly Catholic country from adopting harsher laws.