Thursday

11th Jan 2018

Ticker

Polish parliament refuses to ease abortion restrictions

By

Poland's parliament rejected on Wednesday proposals to ease strict abortion restrictions, and sent a proposal to ban abortions of unhealthy foetuses for more work in a special parliamentary commission. The lawmakers also rejected a proposal that would have removed all restrictions on abortion within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Last year large protests of black-clad women prevented the predominantly Catholic country from adopting harsher laws.

Focus

Trump says US could stay in Paris deal

President Donald Trump hinted that the US could 'conceivably' stay in the Paris climate change agreement, during a meeting in which Norway's PM pointed out the sales of US-made Tesla electric cars in her country.

EU seeks to extend Morocco fish deal, despite legal opinion

An EU court advisor says an EU fish deal with Rabat should be scrapped due to the Morocco-annexed territory of the Western Sahara. The fisheries agreement is set to expire in July but the European Commission want to renew it.

News in Brief

  1. Luxleaks whistleblower wins appeal
  2. EU fraud probe delays Czech parliament confidence vote
  3. Protests set to paralyse Sofia as EU presidency kicks off
  4. Polish parliament refuses to ease abortion restrictions
  5. Hard Brexit would cost German car industry €3.8bn
  6. US and EU are 'enemies' of Russia, poll finds
  7. EU lawyer says EU-Morocco fisheries deal 'invalid'
  8. EU council chief mauls Polish government

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  2. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society
  3. ACCAWelcomes the Start of the New Bulgarian Presidency
  4. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  5. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  6. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  7. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  8. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  9. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  10. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  11. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  12. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged

Latest News

  1. Trump says US could stay in Paris deal
  2. US 'yet to consider' EU worries on Trump tax reform
  3. Southern EU states unite on populism and migration
  4. US and EU face 'common' China challenge, says US official
  5. Commission reveals plastic tax to cover Brexit budget hole
  6. EU seeks to extend Morocco fish deal, despite legal opinion
  7. UK silent on EU origins of plastic bags law
  8. Italian rivals say country should stay in euro