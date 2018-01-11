Ticker
Protests set to paralyse Sofia as EU presidency kicks off
By EUOBSERVER
Nine protests are expected to cause traffic chaos in Bulgaria's capital Sofia on Thursday, in addition to road blocks installed for the arrival of official EU delegations arriving in Sofia for the official opening of Bulgaria's first EU presidency. EU commissioners and VIPs will be landing at Sofia airport all day. Two protests are organised by the police union, meaning security plans are based on non-protesting police officers only.