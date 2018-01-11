Thursday

11th Jan 2018

Ticker

By

The European Commission proposed on Thursday that in the next three years the EU and its member states invest around €1bn of public money in a new fund for developing supercomputers. Digital commissioner Mariya Gabriel said in a press conference that supercomputers are needed to remain competitive. "We cannot risk being dependent on third countries for these computers," she said. Europe is currently lagging behind in supercomputing.

Bulgaria to take first steps towards euro

Bulgaria joining the single currency "will not result in any additional risk for the euro system", its finance minister said. The country's lev currency has been pegged to the euro since 1997, making it already highly dependent on ECB policy.

EU recycles old promise to fund supercomputers

The European Commission promised that the EU would spend around €1bn in public funding on the development of 'supercomputers', but a closer look at the legal documents revealed that this is based on old promises.

Focus

Trump says US could stay in Paris deal

President Donald Trump hinted that the US could 'conceivably' stay in the Paris climate change agreement, during a meeting in which Norway's PM pointed out the sales of US-made Tesla electric cars in her country.

News in Brief

  1. Denmark pays to clean up US military waste in Greenland
  2. Hungary to hold parliamentary election on 8 April
  3. Commission wants EU to invest €1bn in supercomputing
  4. Report: UK could lose half a million jobs with no Brexit deal
  5. Luxleaks whistleblower wins appeal
  6. EU fraud probe delays Czech parliament confidence vote
  7. Protests set to paralyse Sofia as EU presidency kicks off
  8. Polish parliament refuses to ease abortion restrictions

