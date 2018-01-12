By EUOBSERVER

Following coalition negotiations that lasted more than 24 hours, reports are coming out of Berlin saying that the leaders of centre-right CDU and CSU and centre-left SPD - chancellor Angela Merkel, Horst Seehofer, and former European Parliament president Martin Schulz respectively - have reached a breakthrough. The party leaders reportedly produced a 28-page document, with which they want to convince their parties to formally enter into a coalition.