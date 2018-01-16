By EUOBSERVER

The EU is set to remove eight of the 17 jurisdictions listed in December as tax havens. Panama, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Barbados, Grenada, Macao, Mongolia and Tunisia would be taken off the list at an EU finance ministers next week in Brussels, while American Samoa, Bahrain, Guam, the Marshall Islands, Namibia, Palau, Saint Lucia, Samoa, and Trinidad-Tobago would remain. German MEP Markus Feber called the new list "laughable".