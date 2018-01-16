By EUOBSERVER

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire announced on Monday he has tasked former central banker, Jean-Pierre Landau, with drafting new national rules to control Bitcoin. Meanwhile in Germany, Joachim Wuermeling, board member of Germany's Bundesbank, also called for regulation but opted for international rules. "Regulatory power of nation states is obviously limited," Wuermeling told an event in Frankfurt. France already proposed a G20 summit in April to discuss cryptocurrency regulation.