Tuesday

16th Jan 2018

Ticker

France and Germany call for Bitcoin regulation

By

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire announced on Monday he has tasked former central banker, Jean-Pierre Landau, with drafting new national rules to control Bitcoin. Meanwhile in Germany, Joachim Wuermeling, board member of Germany's Bundesbank, also called for regulation but opted for international rules. "Regulatory power of nation states is obviously limited," Wuermeling told an event in Frankfurt. France already proposed a G20 summit in April to discuss cryptocurrency regulation.

EU names China and Russia as top hackers

Beware of opening emails entitled 'Official Data Breach Notification' or 'UPS Label Delivery' if you are a CEO, the EU's cyber-defence agency has warned.

Opinion

Ten Commandments to overcome the EU's many crises

A series of missteps - from the faulty institutional infrastructure of the euro, to the migration crisis - have left the EU battered and in near crisis. Here are ten steps to re-democratise the union.

Analysis

Macron's Chinese 'game of influence'

On his recent visit to China, the French president tried to take advantage of Beijing's 'divide and rule' EU approach and become the country's main interlocutor with Europe - while also calling for more EU coordination.

Opinion

EU's 'old men' must pressure on Poland on abortion rights

Despite fresh crackdowns on Poland's already restrictive abortion laws, EU commission president Juncker did not raise the issue with the new Polish PM Morawiecki - perhaps because it was an all-male event?

News in Brief

  1. Verhofstadt scolds Polish MEP for Nazi-era slur
  2. EU to remove half of tax havens from blacklist
  3. SPD Berlin branch votes against Merkel coalition
  4. Thousands protest as Greece approves bailout reforms
  5. France and Germany call for Bitcoin regulation
  6. Macron visits Calais migrants before French-UK summit
  7. Spanish anti-mafia prosecutor targets Russian officials
  8. Madrid to continue direct rule if Puigdemont re-elected

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement and Same-Sex Couples in Romania – Case Update!
  2. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  3. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society
  4. ACCAWelcomes the Start of the New Bulgarian Presidency
  5. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  6. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  7. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  8. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  9. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  10. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  11. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  12. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology

Latest News

  1. EU names China and Russia as top hackers
  2. Ten Commandments to overcome the EU's many crises
  3. Brexit opens Pandora's Box on number of MEPs per country
  4. Romanian PM resigns in spat with convicted party leader
  5. Macron's Chinese 'game of influence'
  6. EU's 'old men' must pressure on Poland on abortion rights
  7. Commission to float anti-'fake news' proposals in spring
  8. Sweden raises alarm on election meddling