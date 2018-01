By EUOBSERVER

The number of people seeking asylum in Germany in 2017 was down by more than 100,000 from the previous year, the interior ministry said Tuesday. 186,644 asylum seekers were registered last year in Germany compared to around 280,000 the year before and 890,000 in 2015, when the migration crisis peaked. "The crisis of the extremely high figure of 2015 and 2016 has been overcome," interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said.