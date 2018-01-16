Tuesday

Romania's ruling party nominates MEP as new PM

Romania's ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) on Tuesday nominated MEP Viorica Dancila as new prime minister, after Mihai Tudose stepped down following a row with the party leadership, Reuters reported. Dancila, 54, is a close ally of the powerful PSD leader Liviu Dragnea, who is barred from becoming prime minister himself because of a vote-rigging conviction. The socialist Dancila is vice-chair of the European Parliament's agriculture committee.

MEPs target exports of cyber surveillance tech

MEPs have introduced a human rights clause into the export of cyber surveillance technology as part of EU-wide reforms to prevent abuse by autocratic regimes. The Strasbourg plenary will vote on the bill on Wednesday.

ECB withheld information on 'flawed' bank supervision

The European Central Bank refused to provide important evidence when the Court of Auditors examined its management of the banking crisis. A court report said the system was substantial but had "flaws".

Fewer MEPs than visitors turn up for Estonian PM

Less than seven percent of MEPs watch Estonian prime minister's speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. More visiting students showed up than MEPs, prompting questions of the value of such sessions.

