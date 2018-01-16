By EUOBSERVER

Romania's ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) on Tuesday nominated MEP Viorica Dancila as new prime minister, after Mihai Tudose stepped down following a row with the party leadership, Reuters reported. Dancila, 54, is a close ally of the powerful PSD leader Liviu Dragnea, who is barred from becoming prime minister himself because of a vote-rigging conviction. The socialist Dancila is vice-chair of the European Parliament's agriculture committee.