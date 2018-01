By EUOBSERVER

Sylvie Goulard, a former MEP who resigned as Emmanuel Macron's defence minister over fraud allegations, is set to become the next deputy-chief of France's central bank. Goulard was accused last summer of using EU funds to pay her workers. Goulard at the time denied any wrongdoing. The French media outlet Canard Enchaine now reports she will be touted for a post at the Bank of France.