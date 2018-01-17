Wednesday

17th Jan 2018

Catalan parliament elects separatist speaker

Roger Torrent, from the separatist Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) party, was elected speaker of the Catalan parliament on Wednesday, during the assembly's first session following the 21 December regional elections. The parliament is expected to elect the government's president on 31 January. ERC and the other separatist party, Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), have agreed to vote for former leader Carles Puigdemont, who is in exile in Belgium.

'No backsliding' on Brexit promise, Irish PM warns

Leo Varadkar, the first leader to address MEPs in a series of speeches on the EU's future, pledged to close tax loopholes, pay more into the EU budget, and keep London to its word on Northern Ireland.

Commission and council dig in on GMO opt-outs

The European Commission and the EU's national governments pass each other the buck on who should move first on a heavily-criticised proposal on the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in food.

News in Brief

  2. Czech government resigns
  3. MEPs back tighter export rules on cyber tech
  4. Annual eurozone inflation at 1.4 percent in December
  5. EPP group calls for 'European Netflix'
  6. Ex-MEP Goulard slated for senior French bank post
  7. Luxembourg speaks out in support of Palestinian state
  8. Danish fishing communities to be hit hard by Brexit, says report

