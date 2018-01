By EUOBSERVER

Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, said Thursday the bank was "well on track" to generate €315bn of additional investments from a guarantee of €21bn through the Juncker fund. At its launch there was scepticism that the bank could achieve a multiplier of 15. "Some called the plan's ambition ... a delusion, mentioning black magic or financial wizardry," said Hoyer. "We are now vindicated. This has worked."