By EUOBSERVER

Germany's caretaker minister for environment Barbara Hendricks will attend the ministerial summit in Brussels on air quality on 30 January, a spokesman told EUobserver. Her British counterpart Michael Gove has not yet decided whether to attend. Environment commissioner Karmenu Vella also invited ministers from Czech Republic, Spain, France, Italy, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. The commission has warned these nine countries for failing to meet EU air quality standards.