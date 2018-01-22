By EUOBSERVER

Thousands of Greeks participated Sunday in Thessaloniki in the first big Greek protest since talks were resumed this month to settle the 25-year old dispute over the use of the name 'Macedonia' between Greece and neighbouring Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM). The rally drew around 90,000 people, according to police estimates. Greek PM Tsipras is expected to discuss the matter with FYROM leader Zoran Zaev in Davos this week.