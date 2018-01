By EUOBSERVER

German coalition talks are formally to begin on Monday after a Social Democrat (SPD) congress on Sunday narrowly voted (362 to 279) to form a new 'Grand Coalition' government lead by Angela Merkel. The SPD congress demanded however improvements in the draft governing platform on labour, health and refugee policies, while a CSU meeting of Merkel's sister party in Bavaria on Sunday evening came out against such a renegotiation.