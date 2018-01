By EUOBSERVER

Dutch dairy farmers have systematically under-reported the number of dairy cows, which emit phosphate. Dutch farm minister Carola Schouten said Tuesday that half of those in a survey of 90 farms were guilty. Farmers had claimed that cows which had given birth to calves had not, meaning they did not have to register them as milk producers, which face stricter rules. The Dutch enjoy a derogation on EU phosphate limits.