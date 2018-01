By EUOBSERVER

The UK's departure from the EU will make it harder for other member states to stay out of the euro, Margrethe Vestager, the EU's anti-trust chief, told the Bloomberg news agency at Davos. "Non-euro members will have no natural center once Britain leaves. That's likely to increase the number of euro members over the next 10 years," she said, adding there was "greater appetite" for EU unity after Brexit.