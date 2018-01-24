By EUOBSERVER

The far-right and anti-EU Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is to chair the budgets committee, which governs EU financial contributions, in the Bundestag if the centre-right CDU/CSU and centre-left SPD parties form a new coalition, according to a German parliament document seen by the Reuters news agency. The AfD came third in the last election, with German tradition saying the largest opposition party gets the budget committee chairmanship.