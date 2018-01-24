Wednesday

24th Jan 2018

Puigdemont: 'Many possibilities' to be in Catalonia for parliament vote

By

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puidgemont told reporters in Brussels that there are "many possibilities" for him to be voted or sworn in as regional president, ideally "in person". Puidgemont was formally nominated as the candidate for the regional presidency last week by speaker of the Catalan parliament Roger Torrent. The two Catalan politicians met on Wednesday despite Madrid's demand to the Catalonia representative office in Brussels to bar the meeting.

26 EU states not ready for EU data law

The European Commission on Tuesday said only Austria and Germany have passed the relevant draft laws needed to ensure the launch of the EU's general data protection regulation on 25 May:

Investigation

MEPs shun commission-led group on future of EU

The European Parliament have decided, on principle, to refuse to take part in any high-level working group organised by the Commission, because it would undermine its ability to scrutinise the executive body.

Opinion

Lessons for EU from the Greek tragedy

The Greek crisis showed the euro is more robust than people thought and that profligate states can write off public debt without leaving the currency.

