By EUOBSERVER

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puidgemont told reporters in Brussels that there are "many possibilities" for him to be voted or sworn in as regional president, ideally "in person". Puidgemont was formally nominated as the candidate for the regional presidency last week by speaker of the Catalan parliament Roger Torrent. The two Catalan politicians met on Wednesday despite Madrid's demand to the Catalonia representative office in Brussels to bar the meeting.