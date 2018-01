By EUOBSERVER

European Parliament president Antonio Tajani would be a "wonderful choice" as Italy's prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday. In an interview on RTL radio, and in a tweet, the centre-right leader said Tajani has "always shown total and absolute loyalty". Elections will be held on 4 March, and Berlusconi, who's leading an alliance with hard right parties, cannot be PM because of a sentence for fraud against the state.