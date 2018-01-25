By EUOBSERVER

A Latvian parliament committee has endorsed a bill to blacklist 49 Russians on human rights grounds under a law named after late Russian anti-corruption activist Sergei Magnitsky. If MPs pass it, Latvia will join Estonia, Lithuania, the UK, US, and Canada which already have Magnitsky Acts. "Targeted sanctions against top individuals are much better than this old technology of sanctioning a country," Magnitsky's former employer, Bill Browder, said in Davos.