Thursday

25th Jan 2018

Ticker

Latvia prepares new Russia sanctions

By

A Latvian parliament committee has endorsed a bill to blacklist 49 Russians on human rights grounds under a law named after late Russian anti-corruption activist Sergei Magnitsky. If MPs pass it, Latvia will join Estonia, Lithuania, the UK, US, and Canada which already have Magnitsky Acts. "Targeted sanctions against top individuals are much better than this old technology of sanctioning a country," Magnitsky's former employer, Bill Browder, said in Davos.

Focus

EU court bars tests for gay asylum seekers

Authorities in EU countries can no longer impose controversial psychological tests to determine whether an aslyum seeker is telling the truth about their homosexuality.

EU to pump €101m into Cyprus gas network

The EU also agreed on financing a study into the Southern Gas Corridor, to send a signal that the EU is still invested in the project - but leaves questions over renewable energy sources.

EU to open way for Brexit transition talks

The UK will become a "rule-taker" during the transition period that ends on 31 December 2020 – that is the mandate EU ministers will give to EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier next week.

Draghi opens fire at US dollar policy

The European Central Bank chief has accused the Trump administration of breaking a decades-old agreement by "targeting" exchange rates to boost the US economy.

