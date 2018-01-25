Thursday

25th Jan 2018

ECJ rules gay asylum-seekers cannot be 'tested'

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Thursday ruled against Hungary after authorities imposed tests to determine the sexual orientation of people seeking protection because of their homosexuality. The court ruled that an asylum seeker may not be subjected to a psychological test in order to determine sexual orientation. The case stems from a Nigerian who sought asylum in Hungary, fearing persecution for his homosexuality back home.

EU court bars tests for gay asylum seekers

Authorities in EU countries can no longer impose controversial psychological tests to determine whether an aslyum seeker is telling the truth about their homosexuality.

EU to pump €101m into Cyprus gas network

The EU also agreed on financing a study into the Southern Gas Corridor, to send a signal that the EU is still invested in the project - but leaves questions over renewable energy sources.

EU to open way for Brexit transition talks

The UK will become a "rule-taker" during the transition period that ends on 31 December 2020 – that is the mandate EU ministers will give to EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier next week.

Draghi opens fire at US dollar policy

The European Central Bank chief has accused the Trump administration of breaking a decades-old agreement by "targeting" exchange rates to boost the US economy.

