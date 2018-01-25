By EUOBSERVER

Belgian security services said in a handbook on Salafism, a form of radical Islam, published on Thursday that out of the 700,000 or so Muslims living in Belgium there were "a few hundred" Salafists who "openly or secretly" sympathised with anti-Western terrorist attacks. It said Salafism was "problematic" because it created parallel societies in Belgium who lived by Islamic rather than Belgian law and who denied fundamental rights to women.