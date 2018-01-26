By EUOBSERVER

Czech voters are equally split ahead of Friday's (26 January) second round of presidential elections that pitches a pro-EU academic, Jiri Drahos, against incumbent Milos Zeman, who rejects migrants from Muslim countries, pursues warmer relations with Russia and China and hits out at the press. Zeman won the first round with 38.6 percent, while Drahos came second with 26.6 percent. Results are expected Saturday afternoon.