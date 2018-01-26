Ticker
British government at odds on chancellor's 'modest' Brexit
By EUOBSERVER
The British government has distanced itself from its own chancellor, Philip Hammond, who said in Davos on Thursday he hoped for "very modest" changes to UK-EU relations after Brexit. "While we want a deep and special economic partnership with the EU after we leave, these could not be described as very modest changes," prime minister Theresa May's spokesman said, adding that Hammond's speech had not been cleared by her office.