By EUOBSERVER

CEOs from leading European firms applauded US leader Donald Trump's corporate tax cuts after a dinner hosted by him in Davos on Thursday. The chiefs of German engineering firm Siemens, Norway's energy champion Statoil, and French energy company Total, and German sportswear firm Adidas led the pro-Trump accolades. The Reuters news agency said two CEOs refused to go to avoid shaking Trump's hand but did not say who they were.