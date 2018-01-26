Friday

26th Jan 2018

Ticker

By

Dutch eurosceptic blog GeenStijl announced on Friday its lawyer has demanded that the 'EU vs Disinformation' website withdraw an accusation against it. The EU-funded anti-disinformation campaign said a 2015 article by GeenStijl about Ukraine repeated older disinformation. The GeenStijl article was written ahead of the Dutch referendum on ratification of an EU-Ukraine treaty - which came about because the blog helped collect the required signatures.

Agenda

EU Commission president Juncker will meet Czech PM Babis to discuss migration quotas. He will also receive the Romanian president - just after Juncker warned Bucharest not to backtrack on fighting corruption.

News in Brief

  1. Visegrad Four oppose transnational lists for EP
  2. Eurosceptic blog demands EU corrects 'fake news' accusation
  3. Romanian president to attend Commission meeting next week
  4. Russia ready to cause 'thousands of deaths' in UK
  5. European CEOs praise Trump at Davos
  6. Knife-edge result likely in Czech presidential election
  7. British government at odds on chancellor's 'modest' Brexit
  8. Dutch intelligence exposed Russian hackers to US

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  2. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades
  3. European Free AlllianceNo Justice From the Spanish Supreme Court Ruling
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Solutions for Sustainable Cities: New Grants Awarded for Branding Projects
  5. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersOresund Inspires Other EU Border Regions to Work Together to Generate Growth
  8. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Calls on EU to Sanction Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Expel Ambassadors
  9. Dialogue PlatformRoundtable on "Political Islam, Civil Islam and The West" 31 January
  10. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement and Same-Sex Couples in Romania – Case Update!
  11. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  12. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society

Latest News

  1. Rule of law and Catalonia on the agenda THIS WEEK
  2. Cyprus picks next president amid peace talks hangover
  3. Knife-edge Czech poll could put 'Kremlin troll' back as president
  4. EU risks turning blind eye to Romania's Soviet-era justice
  5. Bulgaria set to delay EU talks on refugee quotas
  6. Free trade pact would break EU-Turkey deadlock
  7. What to expect from Bulgaria's EU presidency?
  8. EU court bars tests for gay asylum seekers