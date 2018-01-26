Ticker
Eurosceptic blog demands EU corrects 'fake news' accusation
By EUOBSERVER
Dutch eurosceptic blog GeenStijl announced on Friday its lawyer has demanded that the 'EU vs Disinformation' website withdraw an accusation against it. The EU-funded anti-disinformation campaign said a 2015 article by GeenStijl about Ukraine repeated older disinformation. The GeenStijl article was written ahead of the Dutch referendum on ratification of an EU-Ukraine treaty - which came about because the blog helped collect the required signatures.