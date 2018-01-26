By EUOBSERVER

The Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, known as the Visegrad Four, "disagree with the establishment of a transnational list" for the European Parliament elections, they said in a statement Friday. Transnational lists would be single party lists for which citizens could vote from different member states. The V4 countries also oppose the 'Spitzenkandidat' system of the winning European political party's main candidate becoming the EU Commission president.