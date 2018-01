By EUOBSERVER

Milos Zeman, the pro-Russian Czech president, won five more years in office in elections Saturday with 52% of votes against 48% by the challenger, a liberal academic named Jiri Drahos. Zeman, who has called for the EU to drop Russia sanctions and for a Czech referendum on leaving the EU, has few formal powers. "Everybody in the EU knows he should't be taken seriously," Balazs Jarbik, a Carnegie expert, said.