By EUOBSERVER

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has asked the speaker of the region's parliament to give him "refuge" and use "necessary means" to ensure his rights as member of the parliament. Puigdemont, who has been in Belgium since October to avoid charges over the region's declaration of independence, is the sole candidate for president of the regional government, whose election is due on Tuesday in the Catalan parliament.