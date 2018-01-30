Tuesday

EU adopts Brexit negotiating lines for transition period

EU ministers adopted on Monday (29 January) negotiating directives for the Brexit transition period, Sabine Weyand, the EU's deputy chief negotiator tweeted. The directives set out the starting position for EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in agreeing with London a transition period after the UK leaves the EU in 2019. The UK will have to adhere to EU rules without participating in decision-making until the end of the transition.

The next hurdles in Brexit talks

As EU-27 came up with its positions for the transition period, and there are plenty of political landmines left for the talks. Here is a look at what could upset the Brexit negotiations.

EU offers UK 'status quo' transition without vote

The EU wants the UK to apply EU rules during the transition period without having a say, arguing if the the UK wants the same benefits during the transition as for membership, it will have to agree.

Key EU air quality 'summit' to last just two hours

EU environment commissioner Karmenu Vella has invited environment ministers in to explain why their citizens are suffering from air pollution - but he may have picked the wrong ministers, with transport, energy and agriculture the biggest culprits.

Catalan crisis will 'go on for months'

The president of the EU's Committee of the Regions, Karl-Heinz Lambertz, said that both the separatists and Spanish authorities made mistakes.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs back Commission action against Poland
  2. EU adopts Brexit negotiating lines for transition period
  3. Puigdemont asks Catalan parliament speaker for 'refuge'
  4. Merkel spokesman calls monkey diesel tests 'unethical'
  5. EU 'ready' to retaliate to any US protectionist measures
  6. Poland urges US sanctions on Russian pipeline
  7. EU to host crisis talks on Palestine aid
  8. Berlin wants tougher controls of company sales to China

