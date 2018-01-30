Ticker
German 'Grand Coalition' agrees on family reunification
By EUOBSERVER
Germany's Christian Democrats and Social Democrats found an agreement on Tuesday over family reunification for migrants, as part of their negotiations to form a 'grand coalition'. Under the deal, according to German media, family reunification will be suspended until 31 July for refugees, and will then resume with a 1,000-people cap per month. The issue was one of the main sticking points in the talks, which started last week.