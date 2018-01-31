Ticker
Romanian president in Brussels on Wednesday
By EUOBSERVER
Romania's president Klaus Iohannis will be in Brussels on Wednesday for talks with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and Council president Donald Tusk. The visit comes one week after Brussels expressed concerns about the independence of Romania's judicial system and its capacity to fight corruption. The Romanian constitutional court ruled on Tuesday that parts of the controversial justice laws agreed by Romania's parliament in December are unconstitutional and need modifications.