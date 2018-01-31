Wednesday

31st Jan 2018

German union announces 24-hour strikes for better pay

German union IG Metall has called for full-day strikes, demanding an 8 percent pay increase for metals and engineering workers across Europe's largest economy - many of them in the automotive industry. Employers have offered a 6.8 percent increase but rejected demands for shorter hours unless combined with more flexible working hours. Around 250 companies with up to 500,000 workers are estimated to be affected by the labour dispute nationwide.

EU-Latin America trade talks move to 'endgame'

Senior negotiators in the EU-Mercosur talks will meet in Brussels on Friday to work out the technical bits of a possible trade deal, after top political officials gave the talks a final push.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

