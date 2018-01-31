By EUOBSERVER

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said the unity of the EU27 will be "more difficult to maintain" in the second phase of Brexit negotiations. "Economic circles, multinationals, will try to convince their respective governments" to accept different UK propositions, he said at a panel in Brussels on Tuesday. "In the end, we'll have an amalgamation of extras, with the result that Europe will come out unrecognisable", he said in French.