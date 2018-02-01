Thursday

1st Feb 2018

Hungary threatens to leave UN migration talks

Hungary's government has given orders to exit UN talks on migration if drafts to be published on 5 February are too pro-migration, Hungary's foreign minister Peter Szijjarto annnounced on Wednesday. "The basic position adopted .... is at odds with Hungary's standpoint and interests, because they describe migration as a good and unstoppable phenomenon," Szijjarto explained. "In Hungary's opinion, however, migration is not a positive process and is not unstoppable".

Italy restakes claim to EU agency ahead of election

The Italian government and the city of Milan want the Court of Justice to annul the decision the move the medicines agency to Amsterdam, while Italian MEPs suggest that the EMA should go to Milan instead.

EU-Latin America trade talks move to 'endgame'

Senior negotiators in the EU-Mercosur talks will meet in Brussels on Friday to work out the technical bits of a possible trade deal, after top political officials gave the talks a final push.

