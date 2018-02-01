By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's government has given orders to exit UN talks on migration if drafts to be published on 5 February are too pro-migration, Hungary's foreign minister Peter Szijjarto annnounced on Wednesday. "The basic position adopted .... is at odds with Hungary's standpoint and interests, because they describe migration as a good and unstoppable phenomenon," Szijjarto explained. "In Hungary's opinion, however, migration is not a positive process and is not unstoppable".