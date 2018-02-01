Ticker
German, Dutch, Belgian nuclear accident plans inadequate
By EUOBSERVER
Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium need to improve cooperation to be properly prepared for a nuclear accident with cross-border consequences, the Dutch Safety Board has recommended in a report entitled Cooperation on Nuclear Safety published on Wednesday. The investigation was prompted by public concern over incidents at the Belgian Doel and Tihange nuclear power plants and also looked at the Dutch Borssele nuclear power plant and Emsland in Germany.