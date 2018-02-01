Ticker
Blockchain is 'opportunity' for EU, says commissioner
By EUOBSERVER
EU digital commissioner Mariya Gabriel said Thursday that Europe has to embrace the blockchain technology, which allows data to be recorded in a decentralised and distributed way. "Europe cannot afford to miss this opportunity," she said at a presentation of an EU expert group on blockchain. Blockchain is most famous for its use by controversial cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but Gabriel stressed blockchain can bring many benefits to citizens.