By EUOBSERVER

Amnesty International in a tweet on Thursday said Taner Kilic, head of the NGO's Turkey office, won't be released after all. It said an Istanbul trial court has now overturned its own release verdict. "This is devastating for Taner's family and a disgrace to justice," said Andrew Gardner, senior Amnesty researcher. Taner has been detained since last June on charges he is a member of a terrorist organisation.