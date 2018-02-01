Thursday

1st Feb 2018

EU commission proposes more safeguards for water quality

The European Commission proposed on Thursday amending EU legislation on water quality by adding stricter safety standards. The commission also proposed that EU citizens should have the right to be annually informed of what they pay per litre of water; how much water they consumed; and how their water consumption compares to the average in similar households. The proposed directive needs approval by national governments and the European Parliament.

Bulgaria must stop this neo-Nazi Lukov march

Just as Bulgaria begins its six-month presidency of the EU, thousands of neo-Nazis will be marching in the streets of the capital, Sofia. This homage to Hristo Lukov, responsible for 11,300 Jewish deaths, must be banned.

Frontex naval operation to look for 'foreign fighters'

The EU border and coast guard agency, or Frontex, has launched a new naval operation called Themis. The operation replaces its surveillance Triton mission but with a bigger emphasis on security and intelligence gathering.

Vestager is right to hammer Qualcomm

Qualcomm is greedy and stupid. When you have 90 percent of the chipset market that is the engine of the mobile phone, you shouldn't pay your customers not to do business with your competitors.

