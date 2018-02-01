By EUOBSERVER

MEPs will debate on Wednesday (7 February) whether to strip right-wing Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki (ECR) of his title of parliament vice-president over a Nazi-era slur, political group leaders decided Thursday. They scheduled a vote on the 'impeachment' for the last week of February. The move was supported by the leaders of all political groups, except for the ECR and EFDD, which voted against, and the ENF, which abstained.