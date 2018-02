By EUOBSERVER

A reportby the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism found people spend more time on legitimate news websites than fake ones. It said none of the fake websites probed had an average monthly reach of over 3.5% in 2017, with most reaching less than 1% of the French and Italian online populations. France's Le Figaro broadsheet newspaper had an 22.3% average monthly reach and Italy's La Repubblica 50.9%