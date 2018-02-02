Friday

2nd Feb 2018

MEPs and commission to debate diesel tests on monkeys

Members of the European Parliament will discuss on Monday recent revelations of controversial diesel exhaust research funded by German car manufacturers, the parliament announced on Friday. The New York Times reported last month that monkeys were forced to breathe in diesel exhaust emissions, while the Sueddeutsche Zeitung said similar trials were done with human test subjects. A representative of the European Commission will also attend the Strasbourg plenary debate.

Western Balkans and Brexit restart This Week

The EU Commission will unveil its strategy for the Western Balkans in an effort to keep the strategically important region close. It will be a busy week at the EP with geo-blocking – almost – coming to an end.

Cyprus' deja-vu choice for president

Greek Cypriots will elect their president on Sunday (4 February), facing the same choice as at the previous vote five years ago: incumbent Nikos Anastasiades against Stavros Malas.

Erdogan's diplomats have become 'Gulenist-busters'

Under president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's diplomats have been turned into agents hunting supposed followers of his opponent Fethullah Gulen, and are now suspected of harassing journalists even in Belgium.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  2. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  3. European Free AlllianceEFA Joins the Protest in Aiacciu on 03 Feb. to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  4. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  5. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  6. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  7. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  9. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  10. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission
  11. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades