2nd Feb 2018

EU condemns Turkey Amnesty chief imprisonment

By

The decision by a Turkish court to keep in prison Taner Kilic, the head of Amnesty International's Turkey office, despite an earlier decision to release him, "risks setting an unfortunate precedent as it casts serious doubts about the existence of effective legal remedy," EU commissioners Federica Mogherini and Johannes Hahn said on Friday. They also condemned the detention of the members of the Turkish Medical Association's executive committee.

Agenda

Western Balkans and Brexit restart This Week

The EU Commission will unveil its strategy for the Western Balkans in an effort to keep the strategically important region close. It will be a busy week at the EP with geo-blocking – almost – coming to an end.

Cyprus' deja-vu choice for president

Greek Cypriots will elect their president on Sunday (4 February), facing the same choice as at the previous vote five years ago: incumbent Nikos Anastasiades against Stavros Malas.

Opinion

Erdogan's diplomats have become 'Gulenist-busters'

Under president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's diplomats have been turned into agents hunting supposed followers of his opponent Fethullah Gulen, and are now suspected of harassing journalists even in Belgium.

