By EUOBSERVER

The decision by a Turkish court to keep in prison Taner Kilic, the head of Amnesty International's Turkey office, despite an earlier decision to release him, "risks setting an unfortunate precedent as it casts serious doubts about the existence of effective legal remedy," EU commissioners Federica Mogherini and Johannes Hahn said on Friday. They also condemned the detention of the members of the Turkish Medical Association's executive committee.