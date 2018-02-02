Friday

2nd Feb 2018

Ticker

Macedonia claims 'right to be Macedonian', ahead of protest

By

Macedonian foreign minister Nikola Dimitrov said Friday Greece "cannot deny us the right to be Macedonian and to speak the Macedonian language" amid UN-mediated talks on the name dispute. His Greek counterpart, Nikos Kotzias, said the same day Macedonia should change its constitution, taking out irredentist claims to Greek territory, as part of the deal. Greek police are preparing for large scale nationalist protests in Athens on Sunday.

Agenda

Western Balkans and Brexit restart This Week

The EU Commission will unveil its strategy for the Western Balkans in an effort to keep the strategically important region close. It will be a busy week at the EP with geo-blocking – almost – coming to an end.

Cyprus' deja-vu choice for president

Greek Cypriots will elect their president on Sunday (4 February), facing the same choice as at the previous vote five years ago: incumbent Nikos Anastasiades against Stavros Malas.

Opinion

Erdogan's diplomats have become 'Gulenist-busters'

Under president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's diplomats have been turned into agents hunting supposed followers of his opponent Fethullah Gulen, and are now suspected of harassing journalists even in Belgium.

Stakeholders' Highlights

