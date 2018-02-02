By EUOBSERVER

Macedonian foreign minister Nikola Dimitrov said Friday Greece "cannot deny us the right to be Macedonian and to speak the Macedonian language" amid UN-mediated talks on the name dispute. His Greek counterpart, Nikos Kotzias, said the same day Macedonia should change its constitution, taking out irredentist claims to Greek territory, as part of the deal. Greek police are preparing for large scale nationalist protests in Athens on Sunday.