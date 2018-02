By EUOBSERVER

The European Banking Authority (EBA), an EU agency in London, is to delve into goings on at a Maltese bank at the centre of a corruption scandal, British daily The Guardian reports. The EBA acted on European Commission instructions to check if Pilatus Bank complied with EU anti-money laundering rules. The late Maltese journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, alleged that the Maltese PM's wife received money via the lender.